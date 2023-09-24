This night, unknown saboteurs "expanded geography of bavovna on territory of aggressor country", - Defense Intelligence

On the night of September 24, unknown saboteurs destroyed a gas station in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation and 4 units of automobile equipment in Kaluga.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"On the night of September 24, unknown saboteurs expanded the geography of cotton on the territory of the aggressor country, distinguishing themselves with successful actions in the Moscow and Kaluga regions," the message reads.

It is reported that a fuel tank was destroyed on the territory of the military town of the 2nd MSD 1st TA (military unit 23626, Kalininets, Naro-Fomin district).

4 vehicles with trailers were destroyed on the territory of the military town 60 of the weapons arsenal (military unit 42702, Kaluga).

Photos and videos will be released later for security reasons.

