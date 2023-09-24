Attack of Russian Federation on Ukraine undermines trust in UN, - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, Mahuta

The fact that the Russian Federation, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, attacked Ukraine and continues to take actions that fundamentally contradict the UN Charter undermines trust in the United Nations.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, Nanaia Mahuta, during a speech at the general debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"To witness how a permanent member of the UN Security Council launched an unprovoked attack on a sovereign state, trying to annex its territory and waging war against its civilian population, was and remains shocking. Russia's actions violate the fundamental principles of international law. How can the younger generation trust the UN, when a permanent member of the Security Council acts in a way that so fundamentally contradicts the UN Charter?", she noted.

Mahuta emphasized that Russia should answer for this aggression in international courts.

"New Zealand strongly supports efforts to bring Russia to justice both at the UN International Court of Justice and at the International Criminal Court," she said.

Mahuta also pointed to the rise of nuclear risks due to the Russian war and emphasized that "nuclear weapons should never be used."