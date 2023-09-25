Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, in Avdiivka direction - they are holding defense on occupied lines, - General Staff

Ukraine’s defense forces continue to conduct the defense in eastern and southern Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol sector and offensive operations in the Bakhmut sector, destroying the enemy, liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and consolidating their positions.

This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Over 32 combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 1 missile and 56 air strikes, fired 85 times from multiple launch rocket systems at both the positions of our troops and civilian objects of our state. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Private homes and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The following were hit by air strikes: Stepne in the Sumy region; Cherneshchyna in the Kharkiv region; Novoiehorivka and Nevske in the Luhansk region; Spirne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, New York, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Urozhayne, Staromayorske, and Zelenoye Pole in the Donetsk region; Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novodanilivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Odradokamyanka, Mykolaivka, Burhunka, and Olhivka in the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

More than 70 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. In the Bakhmut direction, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas east of Bohdanivka and southeast of Bila Hora in the Donetsk region. The enemy tried to regain the lost position in the area of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region but was unsuccessful.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the defense forces successfully held the line and repelled enemy attacks near Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the vicinity of Maryinka, Donetsk region, where it made 14 unsuccessful attempts to force our units from their positions over the past day.

At the same time, in the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders continue to hold the line and protect our land from the occupiers.

In the Melitopol sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue their offensive. Our defenders have successfully repelled enemy attacks near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, and continue to consolidate their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, defense forces continue to conduct counter-battery combat, destroying warehouses and successfully striking at enemy rear areas.

