Occupiers fired almost 500 projectiles in Kherson region per day, two people were killed

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 87 attacks, firing 497 shells from mortars, artillery, "Hrads", tanks, UAVs, and aviation. The enemy fired 23 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, informed about this, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region; the territory and buildings of medical and educational institutions, a church, a critical infrastructure object in the Beryslav district; the territory and buildings of factories in Kherson. Due to Russian aggression, 2 people died, 11 more were injured," the message says.

Today at 01:00 a.m. the enemy shelled Kherson. The building of the educational institution was damaged. Around 05:00 a.m., the Russian army struck from the air on populated areas - Olhivka and Lvove.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS