Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 276,270 people (+420 per day), 4,667 tanks, 6,260 artillery systems, 8,927 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 276,270 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.09.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 276270 (+420) people;

tanks - 4667 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles - 8927 (+13) units;

artillery systems - 6260 (+27) units;

MLRS - 791 (+2) units;

air defense systems - 533 (+2) units;

aircraft - 315 (+0) units;

helicopters - 316 (+0) units;

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4895 (+7);

cruise missiles - 1518 (+0);

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) units;

motor vehicles and tankers - 8746 (+12) units;

special equipment - 918 (+4).

