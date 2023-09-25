145 occupiers were eliminated in Lyman-Kupiansk direction last day, two tanks, tank with anti-aircraft guns, and one UAV were destroyed, - Eastern Group

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed several units of Russian equipment and eliminated 145 occupiers in a day in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction.

This was announced by the head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, a number of Russian equipment units were destroyed or damaged during the day: two tanks, four armored combat vehicles, two mortars, three cars, a warehouse with anti-aircraft guns, and one UAV. And 145 occupiers were eliminated there," the report says.

The enemy carried out 11 airstrikes and hit the positions of the Ukrainian defenders with artillery more than 520 times.

"Near Bilogorivka, the enemy is actively using various artillery systems, looking for weak points in our defense," Yevlash added.

