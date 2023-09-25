Border guards and soldiers of Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed out enemy group, which penetrated across border in Kharkiv region and tried to gain foothold, outside borders of Ukraine, - SBS

In the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, ground and air reconnaissance of the "Steel Border" brigade revealed attempts by the Ruscists to gain a foothold.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

As noted, while building a line of fortifications on the Russian side, the invaders entered the territory of Ukraine and began to build fortifications near the border.

Our scouts calculated the time when there were about one and a half dozen strays at the observation point and near it on Ukrainian territory.

The border guards, together with the soldiers of one of the tank brigades, planned joint measures to push the enemy beyond the state border.

Watch more: UAV operators of border unit destroyed shelter of occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Several invaders were eliminated by border snipers, and when the enemies began to flee from the territory of Ukraine, our defenders opened fire from tanks and mortars.