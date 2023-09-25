Night attack on Odesa: bodies of two dead people were found in warehouse where rocket hit (updated)

As a result of the night attack of the Russian Federation on the Odesa region, 1 person died. Search and rescue operations are ongoing

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa RMA, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the Russian night attack, we have a dead person. A Russian rocket hit the warehouse where the grain was stored. Two people working on the premises have not been contacted since the night. At 12:15 a.m., the body of one of the missing persons. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," the message reads.

As reported, Russian terrorists attacked the Odesa region at night with attack drones and two types of missiles. According to the Southern Defense Forces, the occupiers attacked Odesa with 19 "Shahed" UAVs and two "Onyx" supersonic missiles, and also launched 12 Calibers with complex trajectories in different regions of Ukraine. 19 "Shaheds" and 11 "Kalibrs" were shot down by air defense forces and means.

Later, Kiper reported that the body of the second victim had been found.

"The body of the second person killed as a result of the night attack of Russian terrorists on Odesa has just been found under the rubble," he said.