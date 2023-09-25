62 occupiers were eliminated at enemy LLC "Minsk", as result of defeat of headquarters of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation - 33 officers and commander of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation, - Special Operations Forces

The Special Operations Forces said that as a result of the attack on the enemy LLC "Minsk" 62 occupiers were eliminated and as a result of the defeat of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol - 34 officers, among them the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Special Operations Forces.

As noted, the Special Operations Forces have updated information on enemy losses as a result of the SOF special operation to destroy the "Minsk" LLC and defeat the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

"Taking into account the fact that the LLC "Minsk" was supposed to go on combat duty the next day, personnel were present at the LLC. Irreversible losses amounted to 62 occupiers," the message says.

"After the defeat of the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces, 34 officers died, including the commander of the Russian Armed Forces. Another 105 occupants were wounded. The headquarters building cannot be restored," the Special Operations Forces added.

As Censor.NET informed, on September 22, 2023, the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation was hit by missiles. After that, a fire broke out in the building.

The occupiers announced one liquidated (and later went missing) Russian.

Also remind, that on the night of September 13, an attack was made on a shipbuilding plant in occupied Sevastopol. Later it became known that the large landing ship "Minsk" and the submarine "Rostov-on-Don" were damaged.