Abrams are already in Ukraine and are preparing to reinforce our brigades, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that American Abrams tanks had already arrived in Ukraine, as previously reported by the media.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Daily synchronisation in key security areas. Minister Klymenko's report. Elimination of the consequences of the shelling of Odesa and other settlements. Assistance to the victims. Covering Odesa region is a priority in all my talks on air defence.



Preparing for the winter. Prime Minister Shmyhal spoke about protecting critical infrastructure, preparing shelters and "Points of Unbreakability". We are preparing solutions to make their search as simple and quick as possible.



Good news from Minister Umerov. "Abrams is already in Ukraine and is preparing to reinforce our brigades. I am grateful to our allies for fulfilling the agreements! We are looking for new contracts and expanding the geography of supply," he said in a statement.

The meeting also heard reports on the military situation from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Zaluzhny, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

