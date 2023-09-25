Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated 2 kilometres in Bakhmut sector yesterday, destroyed 7 D-30 howitzers, infantry fighting vehicle and ammunition depot - Eastern Group

On 24 September, Ukrainian troops liberated 2 kilometres in the Bakhmut sector and destroyed several pieces of Russian equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Channel 5 by the head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilya Yevlash.

According to Yevlash, on 24 September, Russian troops fired 511 times at Ukrainian positions in the Bakhmut sector, five times from aircraft, and 11 firefights took place.

"Our work over the last day was focused more on counter-battery combat. Our servicemen managed to disrupt 295 enemy tasks - the use of UAVs and other radio signals. Moreover, we managed to liberate another 2 kilometres in the Eastern troop grouping's strip," said Yevlash.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Russian army suffered the following losses: seven D-30 howitzers, an infantry fighting vehicle, and an ammunition depot.

