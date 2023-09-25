China’s position on war in Ukraine is very difficult to understand, - Vice-President of European Commission Dombrovskis

China’s position on Russia’s war against Ukraine contradicts Beijing’s fundamental principles.

This was stated by Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"Territorial integrity has always been a key principle of China's international diplomacy. Russia's war is a direct violation of this principle. China also always emphasises that every country should have the right to choose its own path of development. Therefore, it is very difficult for us to understand China's position on Russia's war against Ukraine, as it contradicts the fundamental principles of China itself," he said during a speech at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

It is noted that the principles promulgated by the Chinese government to end the war in Ukraine begin with a clause on "respect for the sovereignty of all countries" and then go on to state that "the independence and territorial integrity of all countries" must be respected.

At the official level, China has not yet called on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, and the Chinese delegation to the UN has repeatedly abstained from voting on resolutions adopted by the majority of the organisation's countries demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

