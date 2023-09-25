Civilians do not receive enough medicines in occupied territories - National Resistance Centre

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians are using all the medicines for their own wounded and ignoring the needs of the local population.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Resistance Centre.

It is reported that in the settlements in the south, all medicines were sent to the wounded Russians due to their heavy losses. At the same time, the needs of civilian patients are met on a first-come, first-served basis.

At the same time, the invaders continue to place wounded Russians in these same civilian hospitals, despite the norms of international law.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 276,270 people (+420 per day), 4,667 tanks, 6,260 artillery systems, 8,927 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS