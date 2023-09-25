Enemy tries to regain lost positions in Melitopol direction - Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russians are trying to regain their lost positions in the Melitopol direction and are constantly moving reserves there to replenish their losses.

Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the joint press centre of the Tauria direction of the Defence Forces, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

He said that there has been no increase in the enemy group in the Melitopol sector, but the enemy is constantly pulling up reserves there. The reason for this is the constant losses of the Russians.

"The enemy continues to dig in deeper into the defence, i.e. reinforces its facilities in engineering terms. Mines are being detected, and the Russians are trying to regain lost ground, i.e. they are sending infantry forward, probing our defences in certain areas," noted Stupun.

He also noted that the Russians prefer to preserve their equipment, so they send infantry forward without support.

"Sometimes they cover it with some equipment, but our guys immediately knock it out, so the enemy tries to save it. But the people do not," added Stupun.