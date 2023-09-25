Zakarpattia region detains official of forensic bureau who forged expert opinions - police

Law enforcers in Zakarpattia region detained an official of the Bureau of Forensic Medicine who received bribes for falsifying expert opinions.

According to Censor.NET, the process was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

"According to this corruption scheme, an official of the regional bureau of forensic medical examination helped to obtain the necessary expert opinion for a fee of $1,000 to $5,000. For example, for changing the severity of bodily injuries sustained as a result of an accident, the offender demanded $1200 in unlawful benefit from a citizen," the telegram channel said.

As a result of searches at the detained official's place of residence and in the office premises of the FME Bureau, almost $35,000, more than 5,000 euros, 308,000 UAH and 168,000 Hungarian forints, mobile phones and official documents were seized.

The suspect was served a notice of suspicion and custody was chosen as a measure of restraint.

See more: Rocket attack on Kurakhove: two-story building was destroyed, more than 20 buildings were damaged. PHOTOS