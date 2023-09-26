Drone attack on Odesa: hitting port infrastructure in Izmail district, burning trucks, two injured. PHOTOS

For two hours, Russian terrorists attacked the Odesa region with attack drones.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the air defense forces were working extremely hard. Most of the drones were shot down.

Unfortunately, there were hits to port infrastructure in the Izmail district.

"Two men, truck drivers, were injured. One of them was given medical aid on the spot, the other was hospitalized with a severe arm injury. The checkpoint building and warehouses were damaged, and about 30 trucks and 6 trucks caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fires," the statement said.





