Enemy attacks in area of Klishchiivka, Avdiivka, and Mariinka were repulsed. 25 clashes per day, - General Staff

The Russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

So, yesterday, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 12 Kalibr cruise missiles, 2 P-800 Onyx anti-ship missiles, and 24 Iranian strike UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type against the port infrastructure of Odesa region and other civil infrastructure objects. As a result of successful combat operations by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 11 Kalibr cruise missiles and all 24 enemy "Shahed" UAVs were destroyed.

In addition, tonight, the occupiers again attacked Ukraine with "Shahed-136/131" kamikaze drones. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories and consolidate on the achieved borders.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 276,270 people (+420 per day), 4,667 tanks, 6,260 artillery systems, 8,927 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"During the past day, 25 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 16 missiles and 72 air strikes, carried out 65 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings, apartment buildings, a hotel, a kindergarten, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the report said.

The following were hit by airstrikes: Leonivka, Chernihiv region; Popovka, Ponomarenky, Sumy region; Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kharkiv region; Nadia, Novoiehorivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region; Spirne, Vasiukivka, Severne, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhayne, Zelene Pole of the Donetsk region; Verbove, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, and Lvove of the Kherson region.

About 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in Bakhmut direction, in Avdiivka direction - they are holding defense on occupied lines, - General Staff

According to the General Staff, the operational situation remains unchanged in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders successfully repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to regain the lost position.

Read more: Enemy tries to regain lost positions in Melitopol direction - Ukrainian Armed Forces

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiivka and Severne settlements of the Donetsk region. In the Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Marinka district of the Donetsk region, where during the day he made 10 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions. In addition, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Novomykhailivka area of the Donetsk region but was unsuccessful. At the same time, in the Shakhtarsky and Zaporizhzhia directions, our defenders continue to hold the defense on the occupied borders and protect our land from the invaders.

In the Melitopol direction, the defense forces continue the offensive operation, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, continue to entrench themselves on the occupied lines, and exhaust the enemy.

In the zone of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy warehouses, and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.

According to the General Staff, the Russian occupiers cynically continue to violate the norms of international humanitarian law: they forcibly live together with civilian residents in their homes, using civilians as human shields. For example, in the settlement of Nove Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops use private yards where civilians live as firing positions for the deployment of military equipment and personnel.

Read more: Russians shell Nikopol district in Dnipro region with artillery and drones

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 7 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces damaged 9 artillery units, the area of concentration of personnel and military equipment, the ammunition warehouse, and the enemy's EW station.