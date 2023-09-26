26 out of 38 "Shahed" attack UAVs were destroyed - Air Force

On the night of September 26, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with "Shahed" type UAVs.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the launches of 38 "Shahed-136/131" attack UAVs were recorded from the south-eastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Cape Chauda - Crimea).

"26 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine."

"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups worked along the route of tracking the strike drones," the message says.

Read more: Destroyed 14 of 15 enemy Shaheds - Air Force

Over the past day and the current day, the tactical aviation of the Air Force has carried out more than forty sorties, twenty of them to attack the enemy by fire.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked the Odesa region with "Shaheds". A hit to the port infrastructure in the Izmail district was recorded.