SSU’s tip-of: HIMARS "visited" meeting at headquarters of occupiers near Kherson, 8 officers were liquidated. VIDEO

An exclusive video of the recent "bavovna" at the Russian temporary control point near Kherson has appeared.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a source in law enforcement.

Thanks to a tip-off from the SSU, the HIMARS missile "took part" in a daily meeting of Russian officers of the 24th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 70th Motorised Rifle Division.

The meeting ended early: 8 officers have the status of "200", 7 - "300".

