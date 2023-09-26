SSU’s tip-of: HIMARS "visited" meeting at headquarters of occupiers near Kherson, 8 officers were liquidated. VIDEO
An exclusive video of the recent "bavovna" at the Russian temporary control point near Kherson has appeared.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a source in law enforcement.
Thanks to a tip-off from the SSU, the HIMARS missile "took part" in a daily meeting of Russian officers of the 24th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 70th Motorised Rifle Division.
The meeting ended early: 8 officers have the status of "200", 7 - "300".
