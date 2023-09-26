US Senate to decide whether to include new aid for Ukraine in pre-shutdown supplemental funding bill - NYT

US senators are debating whether to allocate funds for military aid to Ukraine to a supplemental funding bill that must be approved as early as this week to keep the government open.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The New York Times.

US senators from both parties are debating whether to include new military aid for Ukraine in the supplemental funding bill to keep the government running at the end of September.

As the NYT notes, according to interlocutors familiar with the discussions, the main point of contention is whether to include an additional $25 billion in aid to Ukraine or to dispense with controversial provisions to guarantee the project wider support among Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Read more: US Senator Kelly on counteroffensive of Ukrainian Armed Forces: Ukrainian military is doing fantastic job in incredibly difficult conditions

There is bipartisan support in the Senate for funding Ukraine, but some Republicans insist it will create additional difficulties. Therefore, they oppose additional funds for Ukraine's needs and will insist that these provisions be excluded from the document and returned to the Senate for reconsideration.

Some senators note that it would be wrong not to show support for Ukraine in this decision, especially after the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally met with members of the Senate. He explained that US assistance was critical and was assured that support would continue.

Also, some senators will point out that it would be safer to table the question of funds for Ukraine in a separate project, along with funds for overcoming the consequences of natural disasters and measures at the border, as soon as Congress eliminates the risk of a so-called shutdown.

Read more: Zelensky is about to go to Washington to speak before US senators, - media