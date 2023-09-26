AFU will not fire ATACMS missiles on territory of Russia, this has been agreed with partners, - Danilov

Ukraine will not fire ATACMS missiles on the territory of Russia, this is an agreement with partners.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksii Danilov in an interview with the Spanish publication ABC, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We will not use them (ATACMS missiles. - Ed.) on the territory of Russia, we have agreements on this issue with our partners," he said.

ATACMS will be used exclusively to protect the territory of Ukraine, Danilov added.

Also remind, earlier the mass media reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his visit to the USA, received a promise from his American colleague Joe Biden that the USA would provide Ukraine with a small number of long-range ATACMS missiles.

Later it became known that the decision to transfer ATACMS was made even before Zelenskyy's visit. Ukraine will receive missiles with a cluster warhead.

At the same time, The Wall Street Journal writes that the transfer of ATACMS missiles from the United States to Ukraine may prompt Germany to provide Taurus missiles.

