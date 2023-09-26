Attacks on Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation reduced the ability of Russians to provide de facto blockade of Ukrainian ports, - British intelligence

After a series of successful Ukrainian strikes, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation will no longer be able to have such control in the Black Sea as before. These attacks were more devastating and coordinated than had been seen so far in the war. Thus, the ability of the Russian Federation to block Ukrainian ports in the future is likely to decrease.

This is stated in the summary of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, Censor.NET reports.

"In recent weeks, the Black Sea Fleet of Russia (Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation) has suffered several serious attacks, culminating in the attacks on its headquarters on September 20 and 22, 2023. These attacks were more devastating and more coordinated than anything seen so far in the war. The physical damage caused by the Black Sea Fleet is almost certainly serious, but localized," the message reads.

As noted, the fleet has not lost the ability to strike with cruise missiles and patrol the area. At the same time, according to foreign intelligence, the ability of the Russians to carry out wider regional patrols and to ensure a de facto blockade of Ukrainian ports will be reduced. In addition, the Russian Federation's ability to perform routine maintenance and protect its assets in ports is likely to deteriorate.

Read more: 62 occupiers were eliminated at enemy LLC "Minsk", as result of defeat of headquarters of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation - 33 officers and commander of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation, - Special Operations Forces

"A dynamic, large-scale naval battle is underway in the Black Sea. This will likely force Russia to take a defensive position and at the same time demonstrate that the Ukrainian military can undermine the Kremlin's symbolic and strategic power over its warm water port in occupied Sevastopol," added British intelligence.

As Censor.NET informed, on September 22, 2023, the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation was hit by missiles. After that, a fire broke out in the building.

The occupiers announced one liquidated (and later went missing) Russian.

The Special Operations Forces announced that as a result of the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol, 34 officers were eliminated, including the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.