During day, 35 units of enemy equipment and 5 ammunition depots were destroyed in Tavria direction, - Tarnavskyy

Artillery units of the Defense Forces performed 949 fire missions in the Tavria direction during the day.

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria", reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, over the last day, the enemy lost 190 people (62 irretrievably injured, 127 wounded, 1 captured).

"35 units of the enemy's military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 1 tank, 6 ACVs, 3 artillery systems and mortars, 1 MLRS, 15 unmanned aerial vehicles, 8 units of motor vehicles, and 1 unit of special equipment. Also, 5 enemy ammunition warehouses were destroyed," the message says.

Read more: Defense forces broke through Russian defenses near Verbove, - Tarnavsky