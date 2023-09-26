American corporation General Dynamics is considering possibility of producing ASCOD APC together with "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles"

"Ukrainian armored vehicles", the Eastern European industrial conglomerate "Czechoslovak Group" and the European branch of the American corporation General Dynamics are considering the possibility of producing ASCOD APCs.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the company's press service.

"The experience of the modern war has demonstrated the enormous value of armored vehicles for saving the lives of our soldiers. That is why we plan to supply and manufacture infantry fighting vehicles of NATO standards in Ukraine," said Vladyslav Belbas, general director of "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles".

The company's specialists together with servicemen of the AFU, DNDI of Testing and Certification of Weapons and Military Equipment, and specialists of the Czechoslovak Group visited the production facilities of General Dynamics European Land Systems (the European subsidiary of the American corporation General Dynamics - author) in Trubia, Spain, where they got acquainted with a unique production of wheeled and tracked machinery using state-of-the-art technologies and in accordance with NATO standards. Ukrainian servicemen tested the APC to compare the dynamic properties of ASCOD with the existing equipment in service with the Armed Forces.

See more: "Ukrainian armored vehicles" supplied AFU with thousands of scarce 122-mm rounds and are increasing their production. PHOTOS

The versatile ASCOD platform can be equipped with a variety of weapons systems: combat modules with 30 mm automatic guns and 40 mm grenade launchers, turrets with 105 mm or 120 mm guns, and anti-tank guided missile systems.

"We are discussing with General Dynamics European Land Systems the possibility of supplying ASCOD to Ukraine as soon as possible, organizing production and maintenance of the platform in Ukraine as soon as possible, and integrating advanced weapons, electronics, and communication systems to achieve operational interoperability of the Armed Forces and NATO," Belbas said.

Read more: US Senate to decide whether to include new aid for Ukraine in pre-shutdown supplemental funding bill - NYT

General Dynamics is an American aerospace and defense corporation, the fifth in the world in terms of arms sales. General Dynamics is the developer of the legendary F-16 aircraft, which is expected to be delivered to Ukraine next year. The corporation also manufactures Abrams tanks.

The ASCOD platform is equipped with unique ballistic and anti-mine protection systems, providing a level of protection according to STANAG 4569 - level 4 for ballistic protection (14.5 mm armor-piercing shot) and level 4a/4b for anti-mine protection (10 kg of explosive). ASCOD is in service with the leading armies of the world and NATO countries such as Spain, Great Britain, Austria, and others.