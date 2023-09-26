Missile that fell on territory of Poland year ago belonged to Ukrainian air defense, - Polish experts

Polish experts claim that the missile that fell on the territory of the village of Przewodów on November 15, 2022 and killed 2 people, was fired by the air defense forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Rzeczpospolita.

As noted, the conclusion was made "despite the lack of cooperation from Ukraine, which has not yet provided Poland with any materials."

Anonymous sources of the publication familiar with the course of the investigation reported that Poland established that the missile that landed in Przewodów was an S-300 5-W-55 anti-aircraft missile and was fired from the territory of Ukraine.

The conclusion is allegedly "categorical" and excludes that the missile could have arrived from the territory of Russia.

"This missile has a range of 75 to 90 km. At that time, the Russian positions were located in such a place from where no Russian missile could reach Przewoduwa," the media source said.

The newspaper quoted Lukasz Lapczyński, a representative of the Polish prosecutor's office, as saying that the prosecutor had received the experts' opinion, but would not disclose its content because it was confidential. According to him, at this stage of the investigation, all possible investigative measures have already been taken in Poland.

"We sent a request for legal support from Ukraine and are waiting for a response," the spokesman said.

According to journalists, the conclusion is based on information from a large number of sources, including classified data of the Polish national services.

According to experts, it was a missile from the S-300 series 5B55 system, produced in Russia. The prosecutor's office allegedly knows exactly where on the territory of Ukraine it was released to shoot down a target during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities last year.

"In such a situation, after reaching a certain height, self-destruction mechanisms should work in the rocket. But this did not happen, we do not know why," an interlocutor familiar with the investigation told the publication.

From the beginning, the Polish prosecutor's office was inclined to the version of the S-300 after they found fragments of the missile. Experts rule out that the missile could have arrived from the territory of Russia because it can travel no more than 90 km, and they also rule out a launch from Belarus, because the direct distance from there to Przewoduwa is 150 km.

As reported, on November 15, 2022, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell in Poland, killing 2 people. US intelligence confirmed the strike by Russian missiles on Poland. In turn, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland "a deliberate provocation for the purpose of escalation." The United States, Estonia, and Lithuania have declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine also joined their statements.

On the same day, at an extraordinary meeting on the evening of November 15, the Polish government decided to increase the combat readiness of the army. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that NATO is monitoring the situation in Poland. In addition, on November 16, Stoltenberg will gather the ambassadors of the alliance member countries for an emergency meeting to discuss the events in Poland.

Later it became known that Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed the explosions in Poland with Stoltenberg and Biden and convened the National Security Council.

Due to the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, initiated a coordination meeting with the leaders of the member states of the European Union.

On the night of November 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland emphasized that a Russian-made missile fell on the territory of Poland.