Air alert is declared throughout Ukraine due to take-off of Kinzhal carrier aircraft in Russia.
A MiG-31K took off from Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"The whole of Ukraine is a missile threat! MiG-31K take-off from Savasleyka airfield," the statement reads.
The Air Force urged not to ignore the air raid alert.
