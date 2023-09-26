ENG
News
Government of Canada will allocate funds for completion of Holodomor Museum

Canada will help complete the Holodomor Genocide Museum in Kyiv.

This was reported by the museum's press service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that such agreements were reached during the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Ottawa.

"I would like to thank the Government of Canada for its willingness to allocate funds for the Holodomor Genocide Museum and the completion of this museum. It is symbolic that it is Canada that will support Ukraine in preserving its historical memory," Zelensky said.

