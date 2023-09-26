Navy: 7 ships have already left Odesa ports via new corridor

According to the latest data, as of 26 September, seven vessels have already left Odesa ports via the temporary humanitarian corridor. Ukraine is doing everything to ensure the safety of the area where the vessels are in our territorial waters.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

"According to the updated data, we have already had seven ships sail through the new corridor. That is seven out of seven successful cases. Two entered and seven exited. Five vessels were here before the full-scale invasion. Accordingly, this process is ongoing. We are doing everything to guarantee the safety of the area where the vessels are in our territorial waters," the spokesman said at a briefing at Ukraine Media Centre Odesa.

According to Pletenchuk, the vessels then enter the territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey up to the Bosphorus.

"This is already the territorial sea of NATO countries. And, accordingly, a fire strike on this territory is a fire strike on the sovereign territory of these countries. Therefore, they (Russians - Ed.) cannot dare to do this," he said.

The Ukrainian Navy stressed that the danger in the Black Sea today is caused by aviation and missile weapons. At the same time, the enemy is no longer bringing naval groups into the waters because it fears their destruction.

"They keep them away, somewhere off the Crimean coast, closer to their Novorossiysk base. That's why missiles, Shahids, and aircraft continue to operate. This is the direction that we still need to block. And, of course, we hope for new weapons, such as F-16s," Pletenchuk added.