Explosions are heard in Kherson and there are arrivals in different districts of city - CMA

The Kherson City Military Administration reported that the Russian army shelled various districts of the city.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson. There are arrivals in different parts of the city," the post reads.



Mrochko called on Kherson residents to move to safe places.

