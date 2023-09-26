Ukraine completes implementation of EU recommendations and awaits start of accession talks - Shmyhal

The government is completing the implementation of the EU’s reform recommendations and is awaiting the start of accession negotiations.

Про це заявив прем’єр-міністр Денис Шмигаль під час засідання уряду, повідомляє Цензор.НЕТ із посиланням на Радіо Свобода.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

He announced the adoption of the state targeted programme "Unity in Diversity", which aims to "create conditions for the realisation of the rights and opportunities of national minorities and indigenous peoples".

According to the Prime Minister, once the programme is approved, it can be said that at the governmental level, Ukraine will fully implement seven recommendations of the European Commission, namely

The reform of the Constitutional Court has started. Ukraine is working in constant consultation with the Venice Commission. The High Council of Justice and the High Qualification Commission of Judges have been rebooted. The institutional capacity and independence of anti-corruption bodies are being strengthened. One of the most recent examples is the government's draft law to increase the independence of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. New heads of the NABU and SAPO have recently been elected in open competitions. The Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) noted Ukraine's significant progress in preventing corruption. The Cabinet of Ministers has developed a regulatory framework to combat money laundering in line with FATF standards. Ukraine has implemented the recommendations of the Venice Commission on the implementation of the anti-oligarchic law. Legislation on media and advertising has come into force.The necessary bylaws have been developed to implement the new law on national minorities.

In addition, according to Shmyhal, the Cabinet of Ministers conducted a so-called "self-screening" - "28,000 acts of EU law were analysed for their implementation in the legal field of Ukraine."

"We expect that in October, Ukraine will receive a positive assessment as part of the EU Enlargement Package Report. And then there will be a vote of the European Council, which will open the way to negotiations on our country's accession to the EU," Shmyhal added.