Enemy tried to regain lost ground in Andriivka area and attack in Mariinka and Krasnohorivka areas - General Staff

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to conduct defence in eastern and southern Ukraine, an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector and offensive operations in the Bakhmut sector, destroying the enemy, liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and consolidating their positions.

This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Over the last day, 43 combat engagements took place. The situation in the area of responsibility of the Joint Forces Operation "North" in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the separate jawed unit "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction.

Read also on Censor.NET: Aviation and rocket artillery hit 16 occupiers' concentration areas, 20 artillery pieces and 4 SAMs over past day, - General Staff

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled more than 10 enemy attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost position near Andriivka, Donetsk region. Defence forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tauria air defence system in the Avdiivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled all enemy attacks in the vicinity of Pervomaiske, Donetsk region. The enemy made more than 10 unsuccessful attacks in the vicinity of Mariinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians carried out 3 missile and 80 air strikes, fired 28 MLRS attacks over day, - General Staff

The Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol direction, have partial success in areas west of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region, offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut direction, have partial success in the areas of Klishchiyivka and Andriivka, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, continue to consolidate their positions and exhaust the enemy.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Task Force in the Kherson sector, the Defence Forces continue to conduct counter-battery combat, destroying warehouses and successfully hitting the enemy's rear.