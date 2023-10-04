SSU detains three Russian GRU agents working for enemy in Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions. PHOTOS

The SSU CI neutralised the agent network of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as the GRU), which operated in Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions. The operation resulted in the detention of three Russian military intelligence agents, including a Russian citizen.

As noted, on the instructions of the occupiers, the agents collected information about the locations and movements of the Defence Forces in the regions of Ukraine.

They also covertly monitored data on Russian air attacks on local critical and social infrastructure, and then sent "reports" on possible "arrivals" to the Russian GRU.

"The agents passed all the information to the resident (senior) of the enemy group, who was in Belgorod. He turned out to be an unofficial freelance representative of the 74th Intelligence Centre of the Russian GRU.

He sent the data to his "curator", a career officer of the Russian military intelligence," the press service said.

The occupiers needed the intelligence to prepare and carry out targeted attacks on Ukrainian targets.

SSU counterintelligence officers established the locations of the Russian agents and detained them in their homes.

According to the investigation, the detainees are local residents who were recruited by Russian military intelligence before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. They came to the attention of Russian special services during repeated visits to enemy territory, where they were recruited.

After 24 February 2022, Russian intelligence "activated" its agents and switched to regular "sessions" of communication with them via messenger, the SSU said.

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators served the detainees suspicion notices under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 2, Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

p. 2, Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

p. 3, Art. 114-2 (unauthorised dissemination of information on the deployment and movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement and deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

They are currently in custody. They face life imprisonment.












