Portnov sued journalists and Censor.NET editor-in-chief for defining him as "collaborator and traitor": he demands 58.5 thousand UAH. DOCUMENT

The former deputy head of the Administration of fugitive President Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov, has filed a lawsuit against Censor.net editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov and the publication’s journalists, Yuriy Vinnichuk and Olha Prokopyshyn.

On 25 August 2023, the Business.Censor website published an interview with NAPC Chairman Oleksandr Novikov. The statement of claim states that it allegedly disseminated false information about Andriy Portnov.

Thus, journalists asked Novikov a question: "How do you work with personal sanctions against Russians, against their associates and collaborators? Now there are many public figures who have not been sanctioned in principle, they can enter the Verkhovna Rada, they can live in Ukraine in peace. They can even sue in Ukrainian courts, like the collaborator and traitor Portnov."

The plaintiff claims that the information that Portnov is a collaborator and traitor "discredits Portnov's honour, dignity and business reputation".

Portnov asks to recognize the information as unreliable and oblige the authors of the material, Yuriy Vinnichuk and Olha Prokopyshyn, as well as the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yuriy Butusov, to refute it.

The court is also asked to recover in Portnov's favour UAH 3,220.80 in court fees, UAH 49,000 in legal aid costs, and UAH 6.3 thousand in lawyer's fees. The total amount is UAH 58,520.80.

It should be noted that from 27 August to 5 October 2018, Portnov ran the pro-Russian TV channel NewsOne.

The UkraineWorld project of Internews Ukraine noted in a 2020 study that Portnov actively tried to discredit the Revolution of Dignity and pro-European reforms in Ukraine, as well as to promote anti-Western agendas by using internet bots.

In March 2022, journalists discovered that Portnov's family owned property in Moscow together with friends of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In July 2022, it became known that Portnov had left the territory of Ukraine. The media also reported that his son Ihor had also left Ukraine using forged documents.

In February 2018, the Security Service of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, which at that time was based in Kherson, opened criminal proceedings against Andriy Portnov under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "High Treason". The basis for the opening of the case was a recording of a telephone conversation between Russian presidential adviser Sergey Glazyev and "Vladimir Andreevich", whom prosecutors could not identify in the course of the criminal case, but the voice on the recording seems to be very similar to the voice of Vladimir Konstantinov, a collaborator who was the head of the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea at the time of the annexation of Crimea and a member of the Party of Regions. The conversation was recorded by Ukrainian intelligence at the beginning of the occupation of Crimea, on March 1, 2014. During the conversation, Glazyev said that the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea should adopt a resolution prepared by Andriy Portnov to make it "clear that not all of Ukraine wants to sign an association agreement with the European Union."

The Unified State Register of Court Decisions contains several rulings in this case for 2018. According to them, the Parliament of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea voted for the "Portnov`s Resolution", "which was subsequently adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea to justify and cover the temporary occupation of the territory of Ukraine of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol city".

However, the further fate of the criminal proceedings is unknown. It is not known on what basis the case was closed - Andriy Portnov attached to his lawsuit against the journalists certificates from the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Prosecutor General's Office, dated June-August this year, stating that no proceedings were being conducted against him.

Andriy Portnov is under the sanctions of the United States of America, he is accused of influence peddling in Ukrainian courts. According to a report published on the website of the US Treasury Department, Andriy Portnov was notable for "developing extensive connections in the Ukrainian justice system and law enforcement agencies through corruptive payments."

