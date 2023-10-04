"Where is Tatarov?" Yanukovych and power department leadership of those times, except Tatarov, will be tried in biggest Maidan case. VIDEO

Investigators have completed the investigation into the organisation of the dispersal and shootings of participants in the Revolution of Dignity on 18-20 February 2014.

"SBI officers have completed the investigation of a large-scale case against the former leadership of the state for organising the dispersal and shooting of demonstrators on 18-20 February 2014. The indictment has been sent to court," the statement said.

The accused:



The President of Ukraine;

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;

The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine;

First Deputy Head of the SSU - Head of the Anti-Terrorist Centre;

Minister of Defence of Ukraine;

Head of the Main Directorate - Commander of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;

Acting Head of the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv;

Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine - Chief of Public Security Police;

Commander of the Berkut special police unit at the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv.

"It has been established that on 18-20 February 2014, they gave orders and made relevant decisions on the use by law enforcement officers of special means, military equipment and firearms to forcefully counter and disperse demonstrators in the centre of the capital and stop protests without appropriate grounds and in violation of the current legislation. Officials also organised an assault on Maidan under the guise of an 'anti-terrorist operation', and in the morning of 20 February ordered the shooting of protesters. This was done with abuse of power and official authority, without any legal grounds.

Such actions by the former President and former law enforcement officials led to massive casualties among protesters in central Kyiv, including the deaths of 67 civilians. A total of 887 people and 132 law enforcement officers were injured. Property damage was caused in excess of UAH 16 million.

To avoid liability, the former officials fled Ukraine, so the pre-trial investigation was carried out under a special procedure, and the investigating judge chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention," the SBI said.

The criminal proceedings include 1,019 episodes of criminal obstruction of protests and include 1,878 volumes of collected materials.

"The former president and heads of the security forces are accused of organising, as part of a criminal group, the unlawful obstruction of meetings, rallies, marches and demonstrations, abuse of power and official authority by law enforcement officers, premeditated murders and completed attempted murders, causing intentional grievous bodily harm, and organising a terrorist act from 18 to 20 February 2014.

The pre-trial investigation also established that the former Head of the SBU and the Commander of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, after the collapse of the USSR, served in the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and as a result, acquired Russian citizenship, received access to military and state secrets, took an oath of allegiance to the Russian people and were provided with all types of support in the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

By ordering the use of violence against the protesters, they acted in the interests of the Russian Federation, to which they took an oath," the Bureau added.

Currently, some of the defendants are hiding in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, and will be taken into custody and brought to court as soon as the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate these territories.

The maximum penalty for these crimes is life imprisonment.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center, on the other hand, is interested in why the current deputy head of the Office of the President Oleh Tatarov, who was deputy head of the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs during the Yanukovych era, is not among the accused.

"Where is Tatarov?" the message reads.

During the bloodiest days in February 2014, he stated that some dead demonstrators had wounds to the back of the head, which may indicate that they were not shot by policemen, but by "people who were nearby."

"Police officers do not use firearms."Some of the dead have wounds in the back of the head, which makes it possible to claim that the shots were fired somewhere nearby by persons who were together among the protesters," Tatarov said on February 19, 2014.

