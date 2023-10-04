UN: Russia acts in occupied regions of Ukraine in same way as it did in Crimea almost 10 years ago

Russian invaders are acting in the occupied territories in the same way as they did during the seizure of Crimea.

This was stated by the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Danielle Belle, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

During the presentation of a new report on the human rights situation in Ukraine, she said: "The Russian authorities continue to persistently consolidate the administrative system in the occupied territories, including schools, electoral infrastructure, hospitals and courts, while simultaneously introducing Russian legislation in the newly occupied territories. This process is reminiscent of what happened in Crimea almost a decade ago."

According to Belle, Russia's methods leave residents of the occupied territories with no alternative but to obtain Russian passports.

In particular, she said, those who did not have Russian passports faced the potential loss of their jobs, as well as limited access to basic services such as healthcare, education and social benefits. They were also subject to lengthy checks and risks of detention at checkpoints.

