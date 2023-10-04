US House of Representatives will not be able to pass new laws, in particular on support for Ukraine, until new speaker is elected, - Ambassador Markarov

In the United States, the resignation of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has halted the approval of new laws. Aid to Ukraine will remain pending until a new speaker is elected.

According to Censor.NET, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova said this in her commentary on the unprecedented resignation of the speaker.

She noted that the voting itself would stop, but other work would continue, including in committees.

The House of Representatives plans to return to work no sooner than next Tuesday, and discussions on possible candidates will continue until then.

"Many names are already being actively discussed, starting with the traditional majority leader Scalise (Steve Scalise - ed.), who is next in the party hierarchy after the speaker," Markarova said.

There may also be other candidates to be selected during the discussion.

"I can only say that we have built a good constructive dialogue with the vast majority of the names that are mentioned and their teams," Markarova said, adding that Ukrainian diplomats continue to work with Congress at all levels.

As a reminder, members of the US House of Representatives voted to remove Kevin McCarthy from the post of Speaker of the lower house of Congress. Patrick McHenry was appointed interim Speaker of the House.