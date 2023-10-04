856 children were evacuated from settlements in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions

Since April, 856 children have been relocated from some settlements in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions due to the security situation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, within three forced evacuations from 34 settlements of the Donetsk region, 524 children and accompanying persons were evacuated to safe regions. The relevant events have been held since April of this year.

In the Kharkiv region this year, two compulsory evacuations of children and their parents have already been carried out. Thus, in April-May, 79 children were evacuated from 17 settlements of the Kupiansk district.

In addition, in July-August, 194 children were relocated from the city of Vovchansk and 9 villages of the Vovchansk district of the Chuhuiiv direction.

In August-September, 59 children and accompanying persons were evacuated from the urban-type village of Stepnohirsk, Vasylivsky District, and 4 settlements of the Polohy District, Zaporizhzhia region.