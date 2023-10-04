"Army of Drones" hit almost 140 tanks, 270 enemy’s artillery systems in month, - Ministry of Digital Transformation

In a month - from September 4 to October 2 - the "Army of Drones" hit 136 tanks, 270 artillery systems, including Self-Propelled Guns (SPG)

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Telegram of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Development Mykhailo Fedorov.

For example, in the last week, the "Army of Drones" hit a record number of Russian artillery.

"The Russians have minus 69 systems and 17 Self-Propelled Guns. More damaged artillery means fewer shells on the positions of our military and front-line cities. Over the past week, drone operators hit 220 pieces of enemy equipment, including 33 tanks, 41 trucks, and a lot of other equipment," said Fedorov.

During the month, the number of damaged equipment reached 793 units. More than 340 personnel were also injured.

"Drones have radically changed the course of hostilities and it is important for our Armed Forces to have an advantage over the enemy in the number of drones, their quality and the skill of operators. We are proud to have handed over new pickup trucks to the strike companies of the Army of Drones so that operators can quickly and safely go to their positions and return from combat missions safe and sound," added Andriy Matiukha, founder of Favbet and president of the Favbet Foundation.

It should be noted that the "Army of Drones" continues to equip strike companies with modern vehicles. The new pickup trucks purchased by Favbet 53 are already helping drone operators destroy enemy equipment.

As of today, within the framework of the Army of Drones program, with the support of partners, it has already been possible to equip 17 attack companies of UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) as part of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. More than 50 attack companies of UAVs are in the process of being completed

By the end of the year, it is planned to equip more than 60 strike companies that will destroy the enemy at the front using unmanned technologies.