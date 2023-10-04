We talked about current challenges and formats of interaction - Zelenskyy held talks with Aliyev
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had a telephone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in Zelenskyy's telegram,
The message states: "I had a telephone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and thanked him for the significant humanitarian assistance that Azerbaijan provides to Ukraine, particularly in the energy sector with the approach of winter.
We confirmed our commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.
We also discussed regional security, current challenges and formats of cooperation."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...