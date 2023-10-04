Ukraine and Sweden agreed to start negotiations on concluding agreement on security guarantees

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Sweden, Dmytro Kuleba and Tobias Billström, agreed to start negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees in the development of the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, announced this on the X social network (former Twitter).

"During our conversation, Tobias Bilström and I agreed to start negotiations on concluding a bilateral Ukrainian-Swedish agreement on security guarantees in accordance with the G7 Vilnius Declaration," Kuleba wrote.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also informed that the issues of Ukraine's European integration were discussed during the conversation.

"We are working together to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU this year," Kuleba concluded.

