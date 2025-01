The enemy launched several groups of attack UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) from the area of the Chauda training ground (occupied Crimea) in the direction of the southern regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

They warn of the possible spread of air alarms in the direction of movement of attack UAVs.

