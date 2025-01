At night, Russian invaders fired 29 "Shahed" UAVs at the territory of Ukraine. Air defense destroyed 24 of them.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, the occupiers attacked Ukraine using 29 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Our air defense destroyed 24 enemies "Shaheds"," the statement said.

