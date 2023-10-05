Cabinet of Ministers appointed Havryliuk, Heyder, and Klimenkova as deputy defense ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed three new deputy defense ministers of Ukraine.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:

Assigned:

- Ivan Yuriyovych Havrylyuk as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

- Heyder Stanislav Mecheslavovych as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

- Dmytro Olehovych Klimenkov as the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine," the message reads.

Lieutenant-General Ivan Havryliuk worked at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the beginning of the Russian aggression. From April 2015 to March 2018, he headed the Rear of the Armed Forces.

Stanislav Heyder was the head of digital transformation of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

From September 2022, Dmytro Klimenkov held the position of First Deputy Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine. Before that, he worked for more than 15 years in management positions in infrastructure and transport companies, including UIA and Ericsson.

Also remind, previously the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Dzhyhyr, Kalmykova, and Chernohorenko as deputy ministers of defense.

