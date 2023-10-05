Scandal arose in Verkhovna Rada due to "Concept of Strengthening Democracy Resilience" presented by Cabinet of Ministers. What does it mean?. DOCUMENT

The government presented the "Concept of Strengthening Democracy Resilience" which caused a negative reaction from a number of people’s deputies. The document has already been handed over to the United States and the ambassadors of the G7 countries.

Earlier, the media reported that the White House had sent a list of reforms that Ukraine must implement in order to continue assistance. The embassy confirmed this information. However, the White House said that the list of reforms is not a condition for military assistance to Ukraine.

Later, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that he had received reform proposals from the United States and subsequently handed over the Concept of Strengthening Democracy Resilience to the ambassadors of the G7 countries. According to the head of government, it is planned to collect and prioritize all the necessary reforms, including the proposals of partners for changes and transformations of our country in one document - the Reform Plan until 2027. This document was also handed over to the American side during President Zelenskyy's visit to the United States.

The concept consists of three areas:



1. Sustainability of democracy in Ukraine and clearing out of oligarchic and corrupt influence;

2. Development of competition, demonopolisation and fair distribution of resources belonging to the Ukrainian people;

3. Development of transparent mechanisms of interaction with the state.

Thus, the first direction is to:



- improvement of the electoral legislation in line with the current political and security environment;

- development of a proportional electoral system;

- reduction of the number of people's deputies and deputies of local councils;

- optimization the number of committees of the Verkhovna Rada;

- involvement of war veterans in public office;

- introduction English as a language of international communication in Ukraine, in particular in public authorities;

- reinforcement of mechanisms to ensure the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing based on risk assessment;

- review of the application of the institution of the jury trial in Ukraine, etc.

The second direction is to:



- protection of legitimate business interests from possible unlawful actions by law enforcement and prosecutors, as well as other public authorities;

- creation of an effective mechanism of de-oligarchisation in Ukraine and preventing the emergence of new oligarchic structures, introducing a national register of oligarchs;

- deprivation of the central executive authorities of the functions of managing state-owned enterprises aimed at making a profit;

- reform of the antimonopoly legislation of Ukraine (enhancing the protection of economic competition and strengthening the institutional capacity of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine);

The third area concerns the empowerment of Ukrainian citizens to influence the development of political decisions and the course of the state.

In particular, it refers to state support for the development of anti-corruption non-governmental organizations, support and development of independent journalism.

At the same time, a number of people's deputies negatively assessed the " Сoncept of Strengthening Democracy Resilience."

Thus, People's Deputy of "Servants of the People" Bohdan Yaremenko said that he was "very ashamed in front of the ambassadors of the Big Seven, who were officially handed this shameful ... letter."

"After getting acquainted with the Cabinet of Ministers' concept of strengthening the resilience of democracy, it will be difficult to convince me to vote for the draft budget for the next year, if it does not provide for a reduction in the number of ministries and civil servants by at least 30 percent," he said.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the People's Deputy of the Voice, said: If it is true that our people took it with them on their visit to the United States... then it is generally clear why it passed that way. And why did they have such sad faces in the photo too."

Rostyslav Pavlenko from "European Solidarity" emphasized that the "Concept" contains a number of patently harmful and dangerous provisions.

"The servants do not intend to simply imitate the fight against corruption and in the future soften the eyes of society and the West. Despite clear and unambiguous remarks, they continue to dream of transferring the "fight against oligarchs" to the control of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU), instead of taking this function away from National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU)," the parliamentarian explained.

People's deputy of "Holos" Yaroslav Yurchyshyn compared the US Strategy for Ukraine and the Concept of the Cabinet and noted: "External management is more attractive than ever."

At the same time, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that the Concept contains steps that "will increase transparency and strengthen citizens' control over the activities of state institutions, including law enforcement agencies."

