Currently, more than 26,000 Ukrainians are considered missing due to special circumstances, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Ukraine, 11,000 civilians and 15,000 military personnel are considered missing under special circumstances.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Leonid Tymchenko said this during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Currently, more than 26,000 people are wanted as missing under special circumstances. Of them, 11,000 are civilians, and almost 15,000 are military personnel," he said.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs registers information about each missing person.

"We are cooperating with the National Police of Ukraine and the Main Directorate of Intelligence, which are in charge of coordinating the search," he added.

Tymchenko specified that almost 9,000 families have received extracts from the Unified Register of Missing Persons.

