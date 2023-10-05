Pentagon plans to increase production of 155-mm projectiles to 100,000 per month, - Bloomberg

The US goal is to produce 155mm artillery shells at a rate of 100,000 per month, up from 28,000 now. This is twice as much as the 14,000 per month after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. At the same time, such an ambitious plan of the Pentagon depends on a series of almost simultaneous actions throughout the territory of the United States.

"The supply of Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as howitzers and ammunition to Ukraine depleted American reserves, demonstrating the insufficient resilience of the United States. This "alarm signal" prompted the Pentagon, with the support of Congress, to invest billions of dollars in expanding the industrial capacity of the United States," - notes edition.

Three-quarters, or $2.5 billion, of the $3.4 billion in the industrial expansion contract will go toward increased production of 155mm artillery shells, Army acquisition chief Douglas Bush, who is at the center of the industrial expansion, said in an interview. The US will be able to increase production from 28,000 per month to 36,000 and then to 48,000-57,000 shells per month.

According to him, at the beginning of 2025, the industry will be able to "reach the level of 80,000 shells per month, and at the end of the same year, reach the goal of 100,000 shells."

"A lot has to happen, there are a lot of steps along the way. Success is not guaranteed, but that's one of the reasons why we try not to put all our eggs in one basket. It's ambitious, our plans are aggressive, but so far the industry is delivering," Bush added.

The Army's first step was to expand existing government and contractor facilities that manufacture metal casings in Pennsylvania, the Army Ammunition Plant in Tennessee, which produces the explosive for the shells, and the Army Ammunition Plant in Iowa, which loads the shells.

As Bush noted, the second step is a bet on launching new factories: One of them is the IMT Defense plant in Ontario, Canada, for the production of metal parts, which should be put into operation next year. The "highest bet" is placed on the General Dynamics Corp. plant. in Mesquite, Texas. According to him, about 500 million dollars will be invested in this plant to install new production technologies, including robots.

The last step to be performed is the explosive filling. The Pentagon plans to significantly increase the American capacity for the production of IMX (Insensitive Explosive Munitions - ed.), which are considered safer for troops to use and store than TNT. The Army is also looking into funding opportunities for a domestic source of TNT. Currently, TNT is not produced in the US, and the Pentagon purchases it from friendly countries such as Poland.

According to Bush, the Pentagon will need both IMX and TNT to achieve its goals in large quantities. The Army is also trying to increase domestic production of "modular artillery charges," which are cylinders with a combustible jacket that uses tribasic fuel, a highly specialized fuel.

Even if the army reaches a capacity that allows it to produce 100,000 shells per month, it will still need a lot of money to purchase them. According to Bush, their purchase will cost $3.5 billion a year after equipment costs. This is "serious money" for the army, Bush emphasized.