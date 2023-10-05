Zelenskyy and Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez discussed new package of defense support, which will include air defense equipment, artillery, and anti-drone systems

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called the meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, productive.

He wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed a new package of defense support, which includes additional air defense equipment, artillery, and anti-drone systems.

We are preparing to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU under the presidency of Spain. Thank you for supporting our aspiration," Zelenskyy wrote.

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Spain also discussed the provision of energy equipment to Ukraine before the winter period and the operation and protection of the grain corridor.

Zelenskyy also thanked the Prime Minister and the entire Spanish society for their support and clear condemnation of Russian aggression.

