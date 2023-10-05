Von der Leyen: Putin received powerful signal from countries "from Dublin to Chisinau"

The recent meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv sent a strong message to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this at a summit in Granada, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The President of the European Commission said she was confident that the United States would continue to support Ukraine despite the Congress's withdrawal of aid to Kyiv from the budget pact and after the impeachment of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"It was very important that President Biden briefed us earlier this week on the state of US support for Ukraine. Here in the EU, we are working on a €50 billion package for Ukraine for the period 2024-2027, because Ukraine needs reliability and certainty in its budget support. As I see the situation in the US, I am very confident in the US support for Ukraine, what the US is working on is the timing," she said.

In particular, Ursula von der Leyen noted that support for Ukraine will be at the centre of the summit discussion. She also welcomed President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to join today.

"On Monday, EU foreign ministers were in Kyiv to support Ukraine, so this is a powerful signal to Putin from Dublin to Chisinau that we will not tolerate aggression against a sovereign state," von der Leyen said.

Energy will be among the other issues to be discussed at the summit. According to the President of the European Commission, the world is currently facing an energy crisis due to blackmail by Russia.