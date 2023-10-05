Many attacks by Russian missiles and Iranian drones are expected in Ukraine in winter, - Zelensky

Many attacks on Ukraine by Russia using missiles and Iranian drones are expected in the winter.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a commentary to journalists in Granada, Spain.

"It is important that Ukraine has winter protection, because in winter we will have many attacks from different sides, different types of Russian missiles, including Iranian drones," he said.

In addition to protecting Ukraine, Zelensky believes that the main task is to preserve unity in Europe.

"And I'm not just talking about EU countries, I'm talking about the whole of Europe. I think this is the biggest problem because Russia will attack with disinformation, with fakes," the president said.

