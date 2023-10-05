ENG
Nine Ukrainians killed and six injured in road accident near Venice - MFA of Ukraine

Nine Ukrainians were killed and six injured in a bus crash that occurred on 3 October in the evening in the Venice Mestre district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine.

"At present, the Venice police have confirmed the deaths of nine Ukrainians and the injuries of six. Today, Ukrainian consuls will visit the injured citizens in hospitals, get acquainted with their condition and provide them with the necessary consular assistance," Nikolenko said.

On 3 October, at around 20:00, a bus drove off an overpass in Venice, broke through a fence and fell 10 metres from a railway station and burst into flames. At least 21 people died and 15 were injured.

